The penultimate tournament of the new circuit will be in Mexico, then Italy again from 5 to 11 December. Several blues in the main draw

The big padel stays in Mexico. From the World Padel Tour, now in its final stages, to Premier Padel, the new world circuit organized by the International Federation of Luigi Carraro. From today until December 4, in fact, the last of the four Majors will be staged in Monterrey. After Doha, Rome and Paris – plus the P1s of Madrid, Mendoza and Giza, waiting for Milan -, the PP also lands in the “City in the Mountains”, where Thauvin and Gignac play with the Tigres shirt.

TANDEM — The shovel champions will all be present. The Monterrey Major will be the penultimate of Premier Padel, which will close its first year at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, where the second Italian tournament will take place from 5 to 11 December after the one played at the Foro Italico in May. Mexico first though. Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk, returning from the victory in Giza against Fernando Belasteguin and Arturo Coello, will be the couple to beat, immediately behind the usual Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron, the number one on the circuit who have already won in Rome, Paris and Madrid.

SAMPLES — They will be the number one seeds of a draw in which all the big names of the circuit are present: Paquito Navarro / Juan Tello, Federico Chingotto / Javier Garrido, Agustin Tapia / Sanyo Gutierrez, Jeronimo Gonzalez Luque / Alejandro Ruiz, Fernando Belasteguin / Arturo Coello, Martin Di Nenno/Jorge ‘Coki’ Nieto, Maxi Sanchez/Luciano Capra. There are also some blues in Mexico eager to get through the first round. Denis Perino, Facundo Dominguez, Aris Patiniotis and Nicolas Suescun will play respectively in tandem with Sergio Sanchez, Benjamin Tison, Cristian Gutierrez and Aday Santana. In the main draw also Salandro/Di Giovanni and Cassetta/Cremona, ahead in the qualifiers (they will play against Sanchez/Vera and Andenmatten/Ferreyra). Out instead Beltrami / Tinti. See also Ebike, boom of electric bicycles: five new premium models

November 28 – 12:26

