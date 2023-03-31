A kindergarten teacher in Milan accused of abusing four five-year-old children was arrested in the act for sexual assault on minors. The investigation into the 35-year-old started after reports from some colleagues from the school to which he had been transferred after leaving another institution. To help the investigators to frame the man were the hidden cameras in the school premises. From the images, in fact, he was caught in the act and put under arrest. According to the first details, the man groped the children in the private parts, where he touched them after pulling down their pants while they were in class. Actions that have found evidence in the audio and video interceptions collected by the investigators of the Nucleus for the protection of women and minors of the local police coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella flanked by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro. The investigation will now try to trace all the children who were victims of the teacher’s abuse even in the previous school where he had taught.

