Home World Sexual abuse of children in a kindergarten in Milan in the classroom: a teacher caught in the act arrested
World

Sexual abuse of children in a kindergarten in Milan in the classroom: a teacher caught in the act arrested

by admin
Sexual abuse of children in a kindergarten in Milan in the classroom: a teacher caught in the act arrested

A kindergarten teacher in Milan accused of abusing four five-year-old children was arrested in the act for sexual assault on minors. The investigation into the 35-year-old started after reports from some colleagues from the school to which he had been transferred after leaving another institution. To help the investigators to frame the man were the hidden cameras in the school premises. From the images, in fact, he was caught in the act and put under arrest. According to the first details, the man groped the children in the private parts, where he touched them after pulling down their pants while they were in class. Actions that have found evidence in the audio and video interceptions collected by the investigators of the Nucleus for the protection of women and minors of the local police coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella flanked by the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro. The investigation will now try to trace all the children who were victims of the teacher’s abuse even in the previous school where he had taught.

Foto coperina: BBC Creative are Unsplash

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  Elections in Macau, excluding 21 candidates. "They are not patriotic enough"

You may also like

«Solidarity to the race director»

Putin – Kim jong-un: food in exchange for...

The story of the «Corriere dei piccoli»

How much money has been allocated from the...

Udinese | Towards Bologna: Zeegelaar from ‘1 and...

The Municipality cannot pay for her assistance, an...

Earthquake in Greece | Info

The Sumo Wrestlers – Mondo Japan

UK joins CPTPP, signs biggest trade deal after...

At least 35 people have died when the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy