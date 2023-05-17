SFDK, breaking latest news of his concert in Madrid (2023)

Years, groups and fashions may pass, and SFDK It will continue to fill rooms. And twice as well. This is what they did on the last long weekend in San Isidro in Madrid, with two full houses at the La Riviera venue on Friday and on Sunday, with which they demonstrated that they not only maintain their faithful but that with each album they gain more followers to their cause. Being one of the few groups capable of uniting two generations in their concert, the one of the people who got hooked on the group twenty years ago and the one who does so now. In their concerts there are twentysomethings and fortysomethings. Old and new guard. Thanks to a live performance that is one of the best on the national rap scene. And it is that SFDK is one of those groups made for the concert; Zatu exudes a stage presence and energy that few rappers can boast of. Not even half as old.

Apart from the error on the part of the room due to which there were still people in the queue when the concert began, the people of Seville did not disappoint on their visit to the capital. Combining songs from his new album Inkebrantables with other classics from his repertoire, having to stop at "Dove"one of the songs on the new album that recovers that kick drum rap that made the group great almost two decades ago, and in which they had the invaluable collaboration of Bejo on stage.

And it is that at times the concert reminded the one at Viñarock in 2003 in which Zatu gave the public neck braces to alleviate the pain that his rap causes in the neck. And songs like “The Lyricist on the Roof” o “Me Against All” referents of a record that forever changed the sound and color of hiphop in Spain. without forgetting “suck it”, another generational hymn that unfortunately did not have the presence of Kase-O but Legendario, former member of Dogma Crew and regular Zatu chorus girl. And that reminds us of El Largo and El Puto Loco, two other unforgettable showgirls who had SFDK in his day.

because a concert of SFDK is an exercise in constant nostalgia, remembering old songs like “Coast to coast” (song created in the year 2000 together with the unforgettable Ose de La Trama), “Hang it up”, “It’s ugly”, “Niño güey” o “Malviviendo”. But with continuous approaches to the current situation of the scene, such as some of the collaborations that took place in these two days on the Riviera, such as Sara Socas, Bejo and Lia Kali. With special mention for the Catalan, who will soon dominate the scene with her prodigious voice and who must be credited for singing in the afternoon at the Grimey x Palestina festival in Rivas Vaciamadrid and at night at La Riviera with her friend Zatu .