SGAE presents the exhibition “Times of rock!”

The General Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE), has organized the exhibition “Rock times!” an intergenerational sample that pays tribute to the Spanish rock of the last fifty years. Admission is free and can be visited from May 4 to June 4, Monday to Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the SGAE in Madrid. Our rock of the 20th century seen by rock bands of the 21st century: for this exhibition contemporary authors and leaders of the genre have chosen their references from the past Spanish rock of the 20th century. In addition, the public will see more than one hundred objects of Red Baron, Extremoduro, Heroes of Silence, Permanent Paralysis, Log y Trianaamong others.
The poster is the work of the illustrator Alvaro P-FFwho has worked for countless artists, including this very publication.
In the list of participants are Alien Rockin’ Explosion who have chosen Barricade; Crisix a Platero and you; Vhäldemar a Red Baron; The Cigarros a the rodrigues; Jorge Salán a Miguel Rios; Dry River a Asphalt; Jolly Joker a Howitzer; Megara a Blue blood; Manzanares River Blues a Log; Leo Jimenez a Saratoga; landevir a Heroes of Silence; Celtian a Wizard of Oz; The Electric Alley a extreme hard; Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba a Smash; dunedain a medina azahara; Bala a Permanent Paralysis; Tundra a Triana; Angelus Apatrida a Alcoholic Society; Rat-Zinger a R.I.P. y Whisky Caravan a M-Clan.