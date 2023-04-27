SGAE presents the exhibition “Times of rock!”

The General Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE), has organized the exhibition “Rock times!” an intergenerational sample that pays tribute to the Spanish rock of the last fifty years. Admission is free and can be visited from May 4 to June 4, Monday to Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the headquarters of the SGAE in Madrid. Our rock of the 20th century seen by rock bands of the 21st century: for this exhibition contemporary authors and leaders of the genre have chosen their references from the past Spanish rock of the 20th century. In addition, the public will see more than one hundred objects of Red Baron, Extremoduro, Heroes of Silence, Permanent Paralysis, Log y Trianaamong others.