Arved Fuchs turns 70

Resilience is also becoming increasingly important in everyday life. Corona, war, inflation – according to surveys, people in Germany are dealing with a lot of fears. Would it help if we looked more towards adventure, towards thinking outside the box?

Fuchs: In many poor countries, countries that are shaken by crises, one notices that people deal with difficult living conditions more easily than we are used to. In Germany and Europe, one has to realize that we live on an island of bliss. Of course there are people who have existential needs. But the majority of my generation has not experienced any crises or economic hardships in Germany for decades, but rather economic growth, things have always been uphill. I think then the ability to deal with crises fades a bit.