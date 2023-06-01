Shame on Brescia, match suspended after Cosenza’s draw a few minutes from the end: firecrackers and invasion

by mondopalermo.it – ​​48 minutes ago

01.06.2023 Italy🇮🇹 Seria B, play off. Brescia – Cosenza

Cosenza scored in 90+ pic.twitter.com/zVJYvqazfj — Gruppaof (@gruppaof_hools) June 1, 2023

Everything happens at the Rigamonti stadium in the final minutes of Brescia-Cosenza, the return of the Serie B playoffs: after the opening goal scored by the guests in full stoppage time, the home curve exploded forcing the referee to temporarily suspend the match with the massive intervention of the riot police in the field. The throwing of firecrackers and the invasion of the pitch made it impossible to continue the game. The shameful images… Look!

