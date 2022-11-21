Home World Shamima Begum, trial underway for ISIS bride against revocation of citizenship
World

Shamima Begum, trial underway for ISIS bride against revocation of citizenship

by admin
Shamima Begum, trial underway for ISIS bride against revocation of citizenship

The appeal for the case of Shamima Begum, the “bride of Isis” who fled London at the age of 15 with two girls of the same age in 2015 to join the militiamen of the Caliphate, opened today in London before the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) Black in Syria before being captured and ending up in a refugee camp in the area, asking UK authorities to back down on the revocation of her citizenship and allow her to return to England.

Begum’s lawyers, now 23, told the court that the decision taken in 2019 by the then interior minister, Sajid Javid, had been taken on illegal grounds, as he did not consider the fact that the underage girl was a victim of the human trafficking and sexual exploitation by ISIS.

(afp)

The lawyers also recalled some important details of the affair that emerged last August thanks to an investigation by the BBC: an agent in the Canadian intelligence service illegally allowed the then teenager with her friends (Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase) to enter Syria pass information to Western services.

The agent, Mohammed Al Rasheed, had behaved in the same way with other Britons eager to join the militiamen of the Caliphate, and then reported the information gathered to the Canadian embassy in Jordan. While the Home Office continues to affirm that Begum represents a threat to the national security of the Kingdom, thus confirming the decision taken at the time by Javid. According to the BBC, the hearing of the case before the court should last five days.

See also  Peru, the president declares a state of environmental emergency for the oil spill after the eruption of Tonga

You may also like

Argentina, the Pope recalls the courage of Hebe...

Migrants, here is the EU Commission’s plan: code...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was hit repeatedly:...

Israel, Netanyahu-ultra-right duel over the defense ministry. Smotrich...

Turkey negotiates ground operations in northern Syria and...

Germany: first drop in producer prices after more...

South Korea’s Tesla car accident death case is...

Truth Social, Trump’s platform: only 27% of Americans...

Recession knocking?The wave of layoffs of American companies...

After the air raids in Syria and Iraq,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy