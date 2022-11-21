Debut of the reigning champions, without many injuries. Among them Benzema stands out: who scores against Australia?

Injuries, taboos, expectations: France is preparing to take the field against Australia (here the prediction) for the first match of its World Cup, but the Socceroos don’t seem to be the only opponents to play against. The team coached by Deschamps must first of all deal with bad luck, which came in the form of injuries that took the various Maignan, Kimpembe, Kanté, Pogba and above all Benzema from Les Bleus.

The first goal — Who will score France’s first goal at Qatar 2022? Without Benzema, the great expected to inaugurate the French attack is certainly Kylian Mbappè at 4.35 with NetBet. Instead, Giroud will take the place of the Ballon d’Or: his first marking is quoted at 4.45 with Better, slightly higher than Griezmann at 5.90. PlanetWin offers the “Italians” Rabiot and Hernandez both at 16.00 as the first scorer. France’s most likely first scorer plus win combo is quoted at 4.76 with a goal from Mbappè (PlanetWin).

Markers — Excluding the market for the first scorer, it is understandable that the favorites do not change: the most awaited for a goal in the match remains Mbappè at 1.66 with Betfair. A goal by Giroud or Griezmann in 90 minutes is quoted respectively at 2.00 and 2.50 with Sisal. Also interesting is the odds of a goal by Marcus Thuram against Australia at 2.55 with StarCasinò Bet, the French striker is at the center of market rumors that want him close to Inter in the January market. Finally, pay attention to a goal by the Juventus player Rabiot at 5.50 with Novibet: same odds, but on Sisal, who pays for a possible victory for France with a goal by the Juventus midfielder. See also Fencing, Chicca Isola's dream comes true: the Vercelli woman called for the Olympics

Not just goals — France is, together with Brazil and Argentina, the favorites to lift the World Cup: the second consecutive and the third in its history. Formation made up of top players who, despite the injuries, can still count on players of the caliber of Mbappè and Griezmann. Interesting odds, therefore, not only for goals but also for assists. A winning pass from the PSG striker is quoted at 2.75 with NetBet, slightly higher than Griezmann at 3.00. With Sisal it is possible to play Assist or Goal by a player: this bet for Rabiot is quoted at 2.90.

