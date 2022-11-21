UDINE. There are 242 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Monday 21 November. In total, 1,512 tests and swabs were performed: 69 new infections were detected out of 729 molecular swabs, while a further 173 cases emerged from the 783 rapid antigenic tests performed.

There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care while 203 patients hospitalized in other departments.

5 people died today: 1 in Trieste, 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,660, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,427 in Trieste, 2,641 in Udine, 1,078 in Pordenone and 514 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the health emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 539,456 infections have been recorded.