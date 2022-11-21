Home News Covid in Fvg: 242 new infections and 5 deaths
News

by admin
UDINE. There are 242 new cases of positivity to Covid registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Monday 21 November. In total, 1,512 tests and swabs were performed: 69 new infections were detected out of 729 molecular swabs, while a further 173 cases emerged from the 783 rapid antigenic tests performed.

There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care while 203 patients hospitalized in other departments.

5 people died today: 1 in Trieste, 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,660, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,427 in Trieste, 2,641 in Udine, 1,078 in Pordenone and 514 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the health emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 539,456 infections have been recorded.

