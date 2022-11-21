Home Health Covid Italia, the Gimbe bulletin: “Contagions? +15% in 7 days” – beraking latest news
Health

Covid Italia, the Gimbe bulletin: “Contagions? +15% in 7 days” – beraking latest news

by admin
Covid Italia, the Gimbe bulletin: “Contagions? +15% in 7 days” – beraking latest news
  1. Covid Italia, the Gimbe bulletin: “Contagions? +15% in 7 days” beraking latest news
  2. Covid, new cases +15% and hospitalizations +9.8% | Gimbe: government plan awaited TGCOM
  3. Covid, Gimbe: ‘Hospitalizations (+9.8%) and intensive care (+21.7%)’ ANSA Agency
  4. Covid, infections and hospitalizations are rising again. Cartabellotta (Gimbe): “The government varies a plan for the winter” Open
  5. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Sleep medicine, Professor Vicini brings together specialists in the sector at the PalaCongressi in Rimini

You may also like

Adolescent rights day: free psychological help desk in...

‘Good’ HDL cholesterol: protects against cardiovascular risk but...

Covid, Andreoni: “It’s regaining strength, ready to restore...

Covid: study, brain abnormalities 6 months after recovery...

A center for the drugs of the future...

Covid. Gimbe: “Infections and hospitalizations are increasing and...

Tumors, the secret to improving immunotherapy is in...

50,000 Sicilians suffer from this pathology

Laboratory medicine: the young Italian scientists protagonists of...

minors. Fnopi: “Nurses guarantee children’s rights”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy