- Covid Italia, the Gimbe bulletin: “Contagions? +15% in 7 days” beraking latest news
- Covid, new cases +15% and hospitalizations +9.8% | Gimbe: government plan awaited TGCOM
- Covid, Gimbe: ‘Hospitalizations (+9.8%) and intensive care (+21.7%)’ ANSA Agency
- Covid, infections and hospitalizations are rising again. Cartabellotta (Gimbe): “The government varies a plan for the winter” Open
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Sleep medicine, Professor Vicini brings together specialists in the sector at the PalaCongressi in Rimini