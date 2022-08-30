Home Sports prices, dimensions, engines and consumption
Sports

prices, dimensions, engines and consumption

by admin
prices, dimensions, engines and consumption

The C-segment Sport Utility Vehicles are highly appreciated in the Italian market, outstripping sedans and station wagons of the same category in terms of sales. For potential buyers of a premium C-Suv who pay particular attention to running costs, modern diesel units represent a good purchase choice, given their low consumption and low CO2 emissions. According to Unrae data referring to registrations in the first half of 2022, the most popular premium medium SUVs with diesel units are: Audi Q3, Bmw X1 and Mercedes Gla. Let’s refresh our memory on prices and engines.

See also  The championship tour de force without Procacci

You may also like

Fiorentina-Napoli with white nets The Neapolitans do not...

Nicolasi from eleven meters gives the “Rege” to...

MotoGP market, the couples and teams of the...

Inter, Zhang slows down: Acerbi’s arrival from Lazio...

Ford, the asphalt becomes Head Up Display with...

Within an hour, a family of three won...

Juventus has always won in Serie A against...

World preliminaries Chinese men’s basketball team defeated Bahrain...

Udinese-Fiorentina prediction, last nightmare precedent for the viola:...

results and rankings first day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy