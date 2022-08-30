The C-segment Sport Utility Vehicles are highly appreciated in the Italian market, outstripping sedans and station wagons of the same category in terms of sales. For potential buyers of a premium C-Suv who pay particular attention to running costs, modern diesel units represent a good purchase choice, given their low consumption and low CO2 emissions. According to Unrae data referring to registrations in the first half of 2022, the most popular premium medium SUVs with diesel units are: Audi Q3, Bmw X1 and Mercedes Gla. Let’s refresh our memory on prices and engines.