TRENTO. Luca Zeni, former health councilor, puts it down hard in his attack on Stefania Segnana: the policy of the provincial council to deal with the dramatic shortage of doctors is to “make public calls”. But then how do the calls end up? Like the one for the post as chief physician at Cles gynecology. Where the winner will not go.

On September 1, Dr. Antonio Quartuccio from Reggio Calabria was supposed to settle in Trentino to lead the department, after the resignation of the head physician Roberto Luzietti. But on Thursday he will not show up in Cles.

For Luca Zeni, yet another demonstration of inefficiency: “It is not enough to make tenders and competitions, you have to do them well,” says the director of the PD. Because in addition to the problem of Cles, there are two other calls blocked by appeals from candidates: the primary care of medicine in Cles and that of gynecology in Cavalese “with appeals that obviously worry the health company, if it is keeping the appointments blocked or even if the same intends to redo the announcement, thereby admitting that it has not been able to manage those competitions in the best possible way », writes the director of the Democratic Party.

From Zeni the lunge to Segnana: “The skill of the top management should also consist in knowing which are the best professionals in the sector and the different” schools “, and having built a network of relationships such as to be able to report the competition announced and to favor a qualified participation. Unfortunately, in the last two years many of these calls have seemed rather improvised, they have almost never shown the desire to create a synergy with the nascent medical school, as if a formal obligation had to be fulfilled and “whoever arrives, arrives” ». Or maybe, like the Calabrian doctor, he doesn’t come anymore.