Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: Chinese and US defense ministers shake hands but no “substantive exchanges”, US calls on Beijing to participate in dialogue – BBC News 中文

Shangri-La Dialogue 2023: Chinese and US defense ministers shake hands but no "substantive exchanges", US calls on Beijing to participate in dialogue
World

by admin
US Secretary of Defense Austin said, “The more we talk, the more we can avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crises or conflicts.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed “deep concern” over China‘s reluctance to participate in military crisis management while attending the Shangri-La Asia Security Summit in Singapore on June 3.

In his speech at the summit entitled “U.S. Leadership in the Indo-Pacific Region,” he said, “For responsible defense leaders, any time is a good time to talk.” “The more we talk, the more The more we avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to crises or conflicts.”

Austin emphasized that a war in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating and would affect the global economy “in ways we can’t even imagine.” He pointed out that the United States is firmly committed to maintaining the status quo in Taiwan, “conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable”, and will maintain a strong deterrent force of the United States.

He criticized China‘s “an alarming number of dangerous intercepts of US and allied aircraft” in international airspace, and reiterated that the US will support allies and partners against “coercion and bullying”.

