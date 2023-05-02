Home » Shark jaw seized at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo
World

Shark jaw seized at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo

by admin
Shark jaw seized at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 minutes ago

The officials of the customs and monopolies agency and the military of the financial police on duty at the Falcone Borsellino airport, during the checks, stopped an Italian citizen, coming from the island of São Vicente (Cape Verde), with a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Shark jaw seized at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo appeared 4 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Lebanon, the historic newspaper "Daily Star" closes

You may also like

Concertone May 1, Rovelli’s speech on weapons and...

US lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement for international travelers...

Eels, breaking latest news of his concert in...

Band smashes windows in Capaci: two arrests after...

Dozens of vehicles collided in dust storm in...

Federer’s wife at the Met Gala | Magazine

Udinese – Two days until the Scudetto match:...

Ukrainians pushed the Russians in Bahmut | Info

Udinese-Napoli / The match schedule is official: that’s...

Israel, leader of Islamic Jihad dies in prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy