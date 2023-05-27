She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE, ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU” | Fun

Artist Nikola Pejaković is a guest of Isidore Lukić in Realna priča tonight at 8:10 pm on Kurir television.

Beloved artist Nikola Pejaković often talks about his stormy life, about the struggle he went through with heroine, and this time in Realna priča he reveals untold details from that period. Although, as he says, the ordeal changed him, in his worst moments he laughed because he was not aware of what he was going through. With the help of dear people, he returned to faith and now looks at life completely differently.



This Saturday, he reveals everything about his turbulent life that he lived before, but also how he views the world and the people around him today.

