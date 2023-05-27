Home » She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE, ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU” | Fun
World

She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE, ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU” | Fun

by admin
She told me “GET OUT OF THE ORDINANCE, ONLY GOD CAN HELP YOU” | Fun

Artist Nikola Pejaković is a guest of Isidore Lukić in Realna priča tonight at 8:10 pm on Kurir television.

Source: Promo

Beloved artist Nikola Pejaković often talks about his stormy life, about the struggle he went through with heroine, and this time in Realna priča he reveals untold details from that period. Although, as he says, the ordeal changed him, in his worst moments he laughed because he was not aware of what he was going through. With the help of dear people, he returned to faith and now looks at life completely differently.


00:52

Scenography
Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

This Saturday, he reveals everything about his turbulent life that he lived before, but also how he views the world and the people around him today.

Don’t miss a great conversation with Nikola Pejakvic tonight at 8:10 p.m. only on Kurir TV!

See also  How is Pope Francis? the doctors: "Bronchitis on an infectious basis, he will be discharged in a few days". Biden: «The mo - ilmessaggero.it

You may also like

Georgofili, 30 years of the massacre. Ceremony to...

Connecticut witches acquitted, 370 years after their death...

Pope Francis’ message for Day of Prayer for...

The mayor of Banja Luka dances to Flowers...

tsc vojvodina lazetić announcement | Sport

weather alert report for tomorrow, Sunday 28 May...

«A bitter taste remains in the mouth for...

Salernitana-Udinese | The official formations: Thauvin owner with...

Where are we with the 2024 Olympics?

Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy