Shipwreck in Greece, thousands of people march in Athens against the government’s migration policies: 21 arrested

Thousands of people descended in street in Athens in solidarity with migrants and to protest against government policies in managing the arrivals of asylum seekers, after the latest dramatic shipwreck in the Ionian Sea for which the rescue machine is under accusation. The procession passed in front of the Parliament and stopped in front of the EU offices, where the Union flag was also burned. Paper bombs were also exploded during the demonstration and twenty-one people were arrested.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation to find the people still missing after the shipwreck continued all night without success and the number of confirmed dead remained unchanged at 78. No new survivors were found.