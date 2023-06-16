Heat and diaper rash, the ‘baby-saving’ summer decalogue

In summer, when the temperature rises, a child’s diaper can become a real ‘heat bomb’ which can compromise the skin of the little ones which, especially in the first months of life, is extremely delicate, causing redness and irritation. In fact, with the heat, the risk of dermatitis due to diaper rubbing doubles, causing redness with small papules, scaly or eroded areas, which affect the groin, genitals and buttocks.

To warn in view of the arrival of the summer season, it is Maria Giulianopresident of the Italian Society of Pediatricians (Simpe) Campania and author of a research on diaper dermatitis.

How to remove the diaper in the summer: the advice of the pediatrician by Elena Bozzola

July 17, 2022



What is diaper rash

But what are we talking about? “Diaper dermatitis is an inflammation caused by certain substances contained in urine and/or faeces that irritate the skin – explains Giuliano -. The humidity and friction generated by the diaper lead to maceration of the skin, making it more vulnerable to penetration of microorganisms and irritating substances.The diaper is partly made of plastic and when the external temperature is very high, as happens during the summer, with exposure to the sea, sand and perspiration, the risk of the onset of dermatitis In some cases, especially in the phase of dental eruption, which can lead to an increase in the acidity of the urine, or when the inflammation is neglected, the dermatitis can worsen and bacterial and fungal super-infections can occur, such as those from Staphylococcus aureus the one White ears“.

A new compound to heal it

A new research by Simpe Campania, presented in Naples on the occasion of the SIDeMaST congress, demonstrated the efficacy of a compound, a combination of wheat extract and polyhexanide, a powerful antiseptic, in healing the skin and preventing over-infections. The research involved 26 children, 13 boys and 13 girls under 4 years of age, affected by dermatitis due to friction from

diaper.

“All the young patients were treated with the new compound based on wheat extract, both in spray and cream formulations, applied twice a day – continues Giuliano -. At the end of the therapy, a complete resolution of the lesions was recorded in all 26 cases with an average healing period of 6 days.Only in one case it was necessary to add a topical antibiotic.In all the others, however, no bacterial or fungal super-infection was observed “.

“The research results – underlines the expert – demonstrate that the wheat extract creates a protective barrier in the genital area, facilitating the conditions for a rapid and correct re-epithelializing action of the skin. In less than a week, all patients involved in the research have recovered, without reporting complications”.

Babies without diapers on the sand? Better not by Elena Bozzola

July 13, 2021





The decalogue ‘save baby’

In view of the increase in temperatures for the next few days, Simpe experts have created a ‘baby-saving’ handbook dedicated to the protection of children from diaper dermatitis.

1) ‘Pannolinare’ the child if you realize that it is the right moment, that is when the little one learns to understand when the bladder is full and to start the contraction of the bladder muscle. Usually the right time coincides with 2 years for girls and 3 years for boys.

2) Increase the frequency of diaper changes to prevent the delicate covered skin from remaining moist for too long and in contact with urine and sweat.

3) Do not abuse moisturizing wipes and prefer the use of warm water and a mild detergent to clean and/or refresh the genitals.

4) After washing, avoid rubbing the area dry, but pat it dry with a soft towel.

5) The drying phase is as important as the washing phase: before putting the diaper back on, make sure that the bottom and genitals are dry. Leaving the area moist promotes irritation and the proliferation of infectious microorganisms.

6) Increase the frequency and dose of applications of soothing creams, the one based on wheat extract can also serve this purpose, in order to create a very light veil to protect the skin from the acidity of the pee.

7) Provide short or long breaks without a diaper. Summer is the right season to do it: for very young children it is enough to leave the genital area free even for just 15 minutes, for the older ones you can be more daring.

8) If irritations and dermatitis are very frequent, it is a good idea to try changing the type and/or brand of diaper to check whether or not the problem depends on the product used.

9) If the redness and irritation do not improve within two to three days, consult the pediatrician: infections may be in progress and the doctor will indicate the best treatments.

10) On the other hand, do-it-yourself should be avoided, in particular the use of corticosteroid-based creams, because they can give side effects.