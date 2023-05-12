Shocked Girl, review of her album El Oráculo (2023)

startle girl delves into the esoteric world and launches “The Oracle” (El Dromedario Records, 23), his third studio album. Maialen takes a qualitative leap compared to her two previous works, leaving experiments aside and being clear about her place within the industry located right on that fine line that separates indie from pop.

The Navarrese woman has created eleven songs that she has turned into tarot cards, each one of them represents one of the mythical elements of divination, some more explicitly, such as “The star” and others with their more hidden meaning as in the case of “The mess”. But, despite this union with the esoteric, the album hides a much more personal meaning.

That real objective is defined in “Home” since, just what the artist wanted to do, is to find her place in the world. A search that she started externally, trying to find a place to settle, and that she has ended up leading her to realize that she had to create it first internally, recognizing herself. Hence, I fully explained it to us in the topic that we mentioned earlier and that she has no shame in telling us about her dreams as a child in “The star” or tell us about your most intimate feelings in “Death (on Twitter)”.

And it seems that, apart from finding that home, as we said at the beginning of this review, it has found its place in music. A lot of blame for this lies with Santos & Fluren, the album's producers, who have managed to create "The Oracle" orA fully packed album that sounds like what the Navarrese was aiming for when she stood out in Operación Triunfo. She now confirms herself as a true indie artist who has stopped playing at mixing sounds to do what she does best, a mix between our purest native indie with touches of melodic pop.

To finish making it clear to us that he has entered a new era, he joins three artists who also move in that line. On the one hand, it features Celia Becks in “Monogamy” one of the most direct and heartfelt songs on the album. On the other hand, Rafa Val (Viva Suecia) joins “The miracle”, giving rise to one of the most sensitive and exciting songs on the entire LP. And finally, he collaborates again with Diego Arroyo (Veintiuno) with whom he has a kind of musical idyll, like the one Santi Balmes and Zahara have always had. “little thing” it is the hit of the reference, hence it simulates the joker of the deck, there is no error and it is valid in any circumstance.