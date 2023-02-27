Back to shooting in the street in Acese. Around 18.15 this afternoon, a 52-year-old local man, Francesco Ilardi, who was staying outside a recreational hunting club in Aci Sant’Antonio, was shot in the back by a few gunshots. The perpetrator of the shooting has not yet been identified. At the moment an inspection is underway by the carabinieri of the Acireale company led by Captain Stefania Riscolo and the Etna Provincial Command.

The victim of the ambush was immediately transported in serious condition to the Santa Marta and Santa Venera hospital in Acireale. The doctors tried to do everything possible to save him, subjecting him to a delicate surgery, but were unable to save the man from death. He passed away shortly after 8pm this evening. Investigators are acquiring testimonies and useful elements to be able to identify who fired and reconstruct the reasons for the crazy act. An investigation has been opened into the facts by the Catania prosecutor’s office.







