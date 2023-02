Biraghi’s goal was truly incredible, scoring from midfield a few seconds before the end of the match against Verona and ending the games. A perfect trajectory that surprises everyone, including Montipò who can do nothing about the magic of the Viola captain who then also remembers Astori in his exultation with his teammates. A goal that comes from 57.91 meters: the last to score from further away was another viola, namely Roncaglia who against Napoli in 2013 scored from 61.48 meters