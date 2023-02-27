In today’s society, the digital world and social networks appear as tools that regulate interpersonal relationships. The number of likes, comments and reactions to our publications reinforce self-concept, self-image and self-efficacy, which is why many people see in social networks the possibility of building an identity that expresses an idealization of themselves.

According to José Areth Estévez Ceballos, professor of Areandina’s Virtual Psychology program, one of the first questions to consider is that “when someone attracts attention through social networks, what attracts us is the digitization of the ideal self of this person.” person, such as their physical attributes, professional and material achievements, trips, clothing and many other things that make us believe that we can be part of this life.

However, for teacher Estévez it is important to ask who is the person behind the photo? or what intention does photography hide? “When we meet someone through social networks, we have no more information outside of their audiovisual expression and we find ourselves in a situation that arouses uncertainty, curiosity and in many cases the realization of a repressed desire.”

attention signs

Despite the imaginary related to psychological profiling, most of the time it is not possible to know exactly the psychic functioning of a person who is found through social networks. However, Professor Estévez recalls that there are some signs that can warn against potentially dangerous situations:

excessive interest: if there is an interest in knowing specific aspects of private life such as residence or work address, working hours, information on relatives, bank accounts, financial information or places that are most frequented.

Sharing intimate photos or videos (sexting): although it is a widespread practice among people who use social networks for love and sexual encounters, it should be avoided, especially if the person on the other side of the screen is an unknown person.

Video calls: when the other person is insistent on connecting via video call, it may be associated with satisfying the desire for control or using screen recorders for extortion purposes or other crimes.