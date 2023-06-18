Home » Shooting at Mitra Mirić’s performance Fun
World

Shooting at Mitra Mirić’s performance Fun

by admin
Shooting at Mitra Mirić’s performance Fun

Mitar Mirić recalled the drama that took place at one of his performances.

Izvor: pink tv / screenshot

Singer Mitar Mirić experienced great popularity during the nineties, both as a solo performer and as a member of the famous group “South Wind”.

He performed all over the world and filled clubs to capacity, and now he recalled a dramatic scene that took place at his concert in New York. Mitar was performing with his late colleague Sinan Sakić when there was a shooting in the club. He told the details in the “Premiere Weekend Special” show:

“I remember that I was once a guest in New York with Sinan Sakić. Someone fired a shot into the roof of the hall… there was a stampede, and the man turned the gun on us. We were really scared. But everything ended well. That’s the situation I remember,” said Mitar.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Bradley Beal moved to Phoenix Suns | Sport

He dives into the Secchia river for a...

Bignami: “Emilia-Romagna is asking for 2.3 billion on...

A Polish journalist died during the Champions League...

Pasta salad in a jar: it’s healthy, light...

The 72-hour ceasefire agreement takes effect and the...

Verstappen like Senna, victory number 41 in F1...

Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka...

Why didn’t Fish Stew sing at the concert...

Ukraine, Russian hoaxes and German denial: what’s true...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy