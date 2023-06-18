Shooting at Mitra Mirić’s performance Fun

Mitar Mirić recalled the drama that took place at one of his performances.

Izvor: pink tv / screenshot

Singer Mitar Mirić experienced great popularity during the nineties, both as a solo performer and as a member of the famous group “South Wind”.

He performed all over the world and filled clubs to capacity, and now he recalled a dramatic scene that took place at his concert in New York. Mitar was performing with his late colleague Sinan Sakić when there was a shooting in the club. He told the details in the “Premiere Weekend Special” show:

“I remember that I was once a guest in New York with Sinan Sakić. Someone fired a shot into the roof of the hall… there was a stampede, and the man turned the gun on us. We were really scared. But everything ended well. That’s the situation I remember,” said Mitar.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!