In a country that has divided the people into “patriots” and “traitors”, between those who support the so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine and those who contest it, even the Constitution is no longer a taboo. In Russia there are those who would like to see the citizenship revoked of all compatriots who have fled abroad since 24 February and are now denouncing the offensive against Kiev: the “traitors”, in fact.
