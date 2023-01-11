VOGHERA. Mauro Nespoli opens 2023 with a victory. Individual silver at the Tokyo Games was won in the Trofeo della Befana organized at the PalaOltrepo by the Voghera archers. «A successful event – ​​comments the president Lia Scupelli – with over one hundred archers competing. Many young people from all over Lombardy, under the gaze of the regional technicians ».

Nespoli prevailed over his two national team mates, Federico Musolesi and Alessandro Paoli, leading the home team to victory over Arcieri Vigevano in the team competition. The Olympian then enjoyed himself in the compound, finishing sixth in the race won by Andrea Cortinovi dell’Airone on Luca Laiso, Minerva. Three blue women on the podium in the overall women’s Olympics: Tatiana Andreoli beats Lucilla Boari, third Vanessa Landi, partner of Nespoli. The Voghera Archers win in teams and place Sara Betto fourth and Denise Donato sixth. In the Olympic master the Minerva Pavia archers win the team competition and the individual one with Luigi Moretta ahead of Riccardo Voltan, Ardivestra archers, third and fourth two other Minerva archers, Andrea Barp and Giovanni Frattini. In the Olimpico Ragazzi the team from Voghera wins in teams and is first and second in the individual with Pietro Ghibaudi and Alessandro Marcone, third Marco Roscio, Certosa. In Girls second Benedetta Madia, Arcieri Voghera, who win in the Juniors female with Alessia Passone and male with Alessandro Furlanetto, according to her partner Emanuele Iliprandi. In the Girls compound first Livia Laiso, Minerva. Second in the women’s W1 compound Stefania Giacometti.

Maurice Scorbati