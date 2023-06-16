Home » In Finland, a coalition government has been announced which also includes the Finns, a far-right party
World

In Finland, a coalition government has been announced which also includes the Finns, a far-right party

by admin
In Finland, a coalition government has been announced which also includes the Finns, a far-right party

In Finland on Thursday Petteri Orpo, the leader of the center-right National Coalition Party (PCN) and winner of the elections last April, announced the formation of a governing coalition that will also include the far-right populist Finns and the second most voted in the April election. The PCN had been the party with the most votes but had not obtained an absolute majority: the negotiations to form a coalition went on for 11 weeks, during which the interim prime minister was Sanna Marin, leader of the centre-left Social Democrats, the third most voted party in the elections.

Despite this result, and although coalitions between parties of different orientations are not uncommon in Finland, the Social Democrats were excluded from the newly announced coalition. In addition to the Finns, the coalition will include the Swedish People’s Party, of the centre, and the Christian Democrats, of the right, for a total of 108 seats out of a total of 200. The Finns have very hard positions on immigration, they are calling for Finland to leave the European Union, they do not prioritize climate policies and, following a split in the party in 2017, mainly the members with the most positions remained radicals.

See also  Kiev, the miracle of the child born in an air-raid shelter. And fate crossed with little Havva, born on the flight fleeing from Kabul

You may also like

Usa, 600 dollars for a brain: the head...

Marijan Budimir is the new coach of Široki...

The China-Africa Economic and Trade Park of Gaoqiao...

Stanivuković on department heads | Info

Palermo, the proceeds from Vasco Rossi’s concerts to...

Vasco Rossi concert, Palermo FC-Municipality agreement, all proceeds...

Cassandro premieres in September on Prime Video –...

Pope mourns shipwreck in Greek waters – Vatican...

Udinese – We also move incoming / Two...

News Udinese – New name for the defense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy