International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023: New pathogens require answers in the healthcare sector

Zell am See – June 16, 2023

This is how climate change affects the risk of infection

“Due to climate change, new pathogens are to be expected in Europe. When the temperature rises, foreign animals become at home; they also bring pathogens that we only know from more southern holiday countries. A rethink is therefore required in health prophylaxis. The Zika virus, for example, is still rare in Europe and is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito. As soon as this insect spreads in this country, the risk of infection increases.This is described by the epidemiologist Jens Gieffers – he spoke at the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum, which was held on June 15th and 16th, 2023 for the sixth time.

Hygiene, where are you going?

More than 120 participants met at the symposium: hygiene and disinfection experts, doctors and nursing staff. “Hygiene, quo vadis?” was the central research question; the focus was therefore on the future of hygiene. The congress took place at the hygiene company Hagleitner in Zell am See in Austria, where Martin Streitberger is responsible for the health department: “It’s about gaining knowledge: hygiene wants to give people security, which is why Hagleitner is organizing the event.”

Hygiene revolution through artificial intelligence

Technology was also a topic: “Artificial intelligence will revolutionize hygiene. An app then tells the nurse in the hospital, for example: Now it’s time to disinfect your hands. It is based on several data pools: here the national infection radar, there the specific requirements of the respective healthcare facility.” Health economist Kathrin Mann drafts this scenario; Although some of this is still a thing of the future, the information basis for it already exists. At the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023, Kathrin Mann insisted on more digital openness – hygiene gaps could generally be identified faster digitally, and measures evaluated more reliably: “Unfortunately, Central Europe is lagging behind when it comes to digitization in the healthcare sector, and there is a lot of catching up to do – especially in the Federal Republic of Germany. The situation is completely different in Scandinavian countries, for example: Here, hygiene is extensively evaluated digitally, which breaks chains of infection and increases patient safety.”

A sense of proportion when it comes to hygiene

In the future, artificial intelligence could also help to set the hygiene focus correctly from situation to situation. Because measures should be taken when they are really needed. The hygiene expert Arno Sorger adds: “Disinfecting, for example, is not always necessary; washing and cleaning is often enough. In certain cases, however, disinfection has to be carried out – if there is no other way to eliminate microorganisms.” Hygiene so have a sense of proportion: “Primum non nocere, first do no harm: this Hippocratic tradition must uphold hygiene more than ever in the future”sums up the infectiologist Markus Hell – as scientific director he has been guarding the research assignment of the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum from the very beginning.

About the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum

This congress is considered a platform for hygiene and disinfection experts, doctors and nursing staff; together they highlight an outstanding health topic for each appointment. The symposium has been taking place since 2017 and is a fixed part of the program every year in Zell am See in Austria. The International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum is aimed at the entire health care system: acute, occupational and preventive medicine, rehabilitation and long-term care.

Video: International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023.mp4

Where tomorrow’s risk of infection lurks.

What climate change has to do with it.

How the hygiene of the future will develop.

What artificial intelligence does.

What constitutes responsible hygiene.

Health professionals discussed these points in Austria, and they met in Zell am See in Salzburg. The sixth International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum took place there on June 15th and 16th, 2023.

