1000th country game of the German footballers

1000th country game of the German footballers

The 1,000th international match of the German national team took place in the city of Bremen (Carmen Jaspersen / dpa / Carmen Jaspersen)

The game between Germany and Ukraine was in the city of Bremen. The Federal President of Germany is Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He was at the stadium for the game against Ukraine. Steinmeier says: The game was a sign of friendship with Ukraine, which has been suffering for over a year. Because there is a war in Ukraine. Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. The money from the friendly game will be donated to Ukraine. The footballers from Ukraine were happy about the support from Germany. To say goodbye, they walked an extra lap through the stadium.

After the game, many fans were dissatisfied with the German team. The German footballers didn’t play well, especially in defence. In one year, the men’s European football championship will be in Germany. Some people worry. They think: The German team will not play well even then.

UEFA is looking for many volunteers for the men’s European football championship in Germany. You can apply for this now. UEFA is the Union of European Football Associations.

