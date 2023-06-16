Home » “There is one man who could end this war. donald trump”
Europe suffers from »war psychosis«

‘There is a man in the West who could end this war and make peace. This man is called Donald Trump,” said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his weekly interview on Kossuth Radio on Friday. “Hungary would be very interested in seeing a peacemaker at the head of the United States.”

It would be in Hungary’s interests “to have a peacemaker at the helm of the United States,” Orbán said, but “the Soros empire is attacking Donald Trump with a vengeance.”

“When there is war, there are always speculators who profit from it, and George Soros is such a speculator,” Orbán said. He pointed out that in the end, the peace advocates will be right and “that we were morally right to argue for peace.” In a few months, “that view could become the norm in the West.”

The war situation is “more serious than ever,” said Orbán. Europe suffers “from a state of war psychosis.”

“Was the military strategy chosen by the West at the beginning of the war, to defeat the Russians militarily using Ukrainian soldiers and supplies of weapons from the West, a sensible one?” asked Orbán. This was “obviously a flawed military concept.”

“The Hungarian point of view is that there is no military solution to this conflict,” Orbán said. “Control of events must be taken away from the military, diplomacy must be restored. Politicians should negotiate, a ceasefire should be signed and peace talks should begin.”

