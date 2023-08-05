Home » Shooting in Pristina | Info
Shooting in Pristina | Info

In Pristina on Friday evening, there was a fight and shooting in a bar, as many as 17 people were injured, and one person is in a serious condition.

Source: Mondo

In Pristina, on Friday evening, a fight and shooting took place in a bar on Redžep Luči Street, in which 17 people were injured. Seven people were injured by firearms, and ten were injured by other objects, while one person is in a serious condition.

Currently, at least two suspects have been identified as being involved in this case, and work is underway to identify other possible suspects“, according to the police.

