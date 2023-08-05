Shooting in Pristina | Info

In Pristina on Friday evening, there was a fight and shooting in a bar, as many as 17 people were injured, and one person is in a serious condition.

Source: Mondo

In Pristina, on Friday evening, a fight and shooting took place in a bar on Redžep Luči Street, in which 17 people were injured. Seven people were injured by firearms, and ten were injured by other objects, while one person is in a serious condition.

“Currently, at least two suspects have been identified as being involved in this case, and work is underway to identify other possible suspects“, according to the police.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:17 SHOOTING IN PETROVAC NA MLAVA: A well-known lawyer was shot in the parking lot Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Kosovo online)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

