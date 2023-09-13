Home » Shooting Injures Two Police Officers near Mexico City International Airport
World

Shooting Injures Two Police Officers near Mexico City International Airport

by admin
Shooting Injures Two Police Officers near Mexico City International Airport

Two local police officers were injured in a shooting near the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC). The officers were conducting an investigation in response to citizen complaints of thefts in the customs area. While in the area, they spotted a vehicle that was possibly involved in the crimes. The vehicle’s driver fired shots at the officers and then crashed into several vehicles in the AICM parking lot before being apprehended. One officer was injured by a firearm, while the other was run over. The SSC has not provided details on their current health status.

The AICM reassured the public that no passengers or visitors were put at risk during the incident. The airport, located east of Mexico City, is the busiest in the country and served 27.8 million passengers between January and July 2023. The AICM’s security is primarily managed by the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), a federal agency entrusted by President López Obrador with guarding the terminal. Security tasks outside the airport are divided between federal and local law enforcement agencies.

See also  Damn, review of Friday Night Contracts (2023)

You may also like

Kena and I. Mobile prepares the ground for...

in Libya an entire city swept away by...

43 Killed in Deadly Air Strike on Market...

Germany has stopped voluntarily accepting asylum seekers from...

Olivia Rodrigo, critic of her album Guts (2023)

Department of Homeland Security Extends Re-Registration Periods for...

Migrants, media: “Germany has stopped welcoming people from...

SEPTEMBER 11, YESTERDAY, TODAY. TOMORROW?

The Emir of Qatar to Visit El Salvador...

here are the eSIMs, in stores from September...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy