Shooting Injures Two Police Officers near Mexico City International Airport

Two local police officers were injured in a shooting near the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC). The officers were conducting an investigation in response to citizen complaints of thefts in the customs area. While in the area, they spotted a vehicle that was possibly involved in the crimes. The vehicle’s driver fired shots at the officers and then crashed into several vehicles in the AICM parking lot before being apprehended. One officer was injured by a firearm, while the other was run over. The SSC has not provided details on their current health status.

The AICM reassured the public that no passengers or visitors were put at risk during the incident. The airport, located east of Mexico City, is the busiest in the country and served 27.8 million passengers between January and July 2023. The AICM’s security is primarily managed by the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), a federal agency entrusted by President López Obrador with guarding the terminal. Security tasks outside the airport are divided between federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

