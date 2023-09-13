Tragic Discovery: Two Twin Toddlers Found Dead in Toy Chest

Tragedy Strikes as Two Four-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest

Jacksonville, Florida – In a heartbreaking incident, two four-year-old twins, identified as Kellan and Aurora Starr, were found lifeless inside a toy chest in their home. The devastating discovery was made by authorities on August 25, despite their desperate attempts to resuscitate the children, they were tragically pronounced dead.

The mother of the twins, Sadie Myers, provided a heart-wrenching account of the events leading up to the devastating incident. Myers explained that she had checked on her children before they went to bed, ensuring they were sleeping peacefully. However, it appears that during the night, the twins woke up and curled up in the trunk of the toy chest, accompanied by their stuffed animals.

Myers further testified that her husband, Don Starr, had put the twins to bed, but they decided to play in their room instead of going to sleep. The next morning, as Myers prepared to leave for work, she assumed Aurora and Kellan were still asleep, as her two oldest children were playing outside. It was only when her husband went to check on the twins that he made the heart-wrenching discovery of their lifeless bodies inside the toy chest.

“It is a devastating loss. I have lost my two beautiful twins, Aurora, my beautiful girl, and Kellan, my handsome boy,” expressed a grief-stricken Sadie Myers in an interview with People magazine.

The exact cause of the twins’ tragic deaths remains unknown, and no arrests have been made thus far. The family is left shattered by this terrible incident, with Myers expressing her deep anguish over not detecting the dangerous situation in her children’s room.

The Jacksonville sheriff’s department has launched a thorough investigation into the case, although details surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

The loss of these young lives has sent shockwaves throughout the community, leaving friends, neighbors, and loved ones mourning their untimely deaths. The family is grappling with unimaginable grief and seeking support during this incredibly difficult time.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities and the community at large hope to find answers and prevent any similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

