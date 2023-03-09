One year after it saw the light ‘Bright’ (Sonido Muchacho, 22), second long duration of Shooting Starthe present reference appears, which could well be understood as an appendix to that album. ‘Mixtape #1’ It arrives pressed on a beautiful ten-inch gray vinyl with orange splashes and, beyond the appetizing physical format, it is a small gift for the listener in the form of versions perpetrated with good taste by Lucas Bolaño.

The project’s alma mater offers a total of five reinterpretations, selecting as many songs by diverse artists that he takes to his own ground, betting on different fidelities with respect to those original pieces. The EP in question opens with “There is no summer anymore”, magnificent star theme of Depresión Sonora that in the hands of Bolaño is deconstructed towards a well understood melancholy. Next, the claim always coming from Hidrogenesse appears, specifically through a “A-68” that enhances the most sensitive part of the composition with the collaboration of Serena Olivieri on vocals.

More faithful to the original (and recognizable) is the appropriation that the musician makes of a piece as ninety as it is “On the floor” by Manu Chao, thus closing side A of the vinyl. For its part, side B opens surprisingly with another piece from the nineties: an adaptation into Spanish of “Linoleum” from the classic hardcore band NOFX, here conveniently slowed down to reverse the aggressiveness of the original. The invention closes with the version of another magnificent song such as “The Pearl” by Sofía Kourtesis, who in the delivery chooses to respect the intrinsic delicacy of the cut, taking advantage of the (determining) vocal participation of Luli Acosta.

‘Mixtape #1’ it is an eclectic EP that does not follow any logic in the selection and, in this way, manages to harbor welcome twists and surprises. It is obvious that the product must be interpreted, above all, as the whim of its creator, but it is also an interesting curiosity, as well as a beautiful collector’s item that recalls the romantic advantages of the physical format with respect to the multiple streaming options.