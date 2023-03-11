Pietro Sighel put on a show at the short track World Championships in Seoul, bringing home two medals: first silver in the 1500 metres, then an extraordinary gold in the 500 metres. Spectacular his last lap, which allowed him to move up from third to first position. On the ice of the Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul in South Korea, the blue, in fact, won in 41″166 ahead of the Canadian Steven Dubois (41″223) and the Dutch Jens Van ‘T Wout (41″243). Italy had been missing world gold in the men’s field for 24 years: in 1999 in Sofia, Fabio Carta won the 1500 meters. The Italian world champions in the short track were also Mirko Vuillermin in the 500m in Beijing in 1993, Orazio Fagone in the 3000m in Guildford in 1994 and Fagone again but in the 500m in 1996 in The Hague. Sighel, Trentino member of the Fiamme Gialle, son of Roberto, world champion in all-round speed skating in 1992 in Calgary, in the South Korean capital he also conquered the silver medal in the 1500 meters with 2’17″898 behind the host Park Ji Won (2’17″792). Bronze of the day to the Canadian Pascal Dion (2’17″986).