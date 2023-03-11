news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, MARCH 10 – “I give all the compliments to the team, who gave everything they had. They are an extraordinary group, who had lost some self-esteem. Since my arrival, I have found sponges, which they have absorbed tactical dictates and above all they have proved to be ready from a mental point of view”. These are the words of Leonardo Semplici, the Spezia coach, at the end of the 2-1 draw against Inter. The Tuscan found his first victory since his arrival on the whites’ bench and collected 5 points in three games.



The match started not without difficulties, Inter led the way and came close to the net several times, then the changes at the break made the difference: “We were suffering too much. Maybe the two strikers were a gamble, we couldn’t restart as I had planned. I understood that we had to do something different, we went back to the formation we’ve played with so far, suffering less and deserving to win. Against Inter, the strongest squad in the league, you have to know how to suffer and we succeeded “.



A substitute, namely Daniel Maldini, unlocked the match. “A boy I found in difficulty when I arrived, I’m telling him that he must be convinced of his qualities that today are only glimpsed. I ask everyone never to give up, today I’m sure we will always fight to the end. Certainly win against Inter is a great satisfaction, but we haven’t done anything, the championship is still long”. (HANDLE).

