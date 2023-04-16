Home » Inter-Monza, Inzaghi-managers meeting after the defeat
Sports

After the defeat against Monza, the 11th of the season in the league, there was a confrontation at the San Siro stadium between the Nerazzurri coach and the management: Zhang, Marotta, Antonello, Ausilio and Baccin were present. As happened other times after losing, the match served to analyze the defeat. The coach left the stadium after midnight, half an hour later it was Steven Zhang who left San Siro. Shortly after the exit of the other Nerazzurri managers. VIDEO

