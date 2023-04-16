Coachella: the kiss that left Becky G and Nathi Natasha show

This Friday, April 14, one of the most important music and art festivals in the world began. This is the Coachella Valley, a party held in California, United States very close to the Colorado desert.

As every year, the festival invited great artists, as it has done in previous years when it invited Karol G, who conquered the public with her talent and sensuality. In this new edition it was Becky G who took the main stage with her songs and a show in which she left the name of her country, Mexico, very high.

Although it was not the only surprise, because on this occasion Becky G who opened the show with ‘Mayores’, a song that lit the presentation that, although it had a couple of technical problems, met the expectations of the public.

Likewise, the Mexican took the opportunity to invite several colleagues from her country to the festival to accompany her on this important stage in the world.

As happened with Marca MP who performed ‘Ya acabado’ or Jesús Ortíz Paz from Fuerza Regida and Peso Pluma, an emerging artist who has begun to attract attention.

Nathi Natasha, Becky G’s special guest at Coachella

However, they were not the only ones, as Becky G invited Nathi Natasha to pay tribute to Karol G from Antioquia singing ‘Without pajamas’, a song in which one of the most commented things on the first day of the festival of this 2023 happened.

It was a kiss that the famous singers gave each other in the middle of the performance that caused a stir and many reactions.

Finally, Becky also performed ‘MAMII’, a song that for some of the artist’s followers left a message about what she may be living with her fiancé, Sebastián Lleget, who allegedly had been unfaithful to her.

To close the show, the Mexican performed ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ in the Fugees’ version to thank all the attendees and leave the stage.