Wydad turns the tables on Ittihad Tawarka and rises to the top temporarily

The Wydad Sports Team defeated Ittihad Towarka, outside its field, with two goals to one, in the match that brought them together yesterday evening, Saturday, on the grounds of Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, in the drawing of the 23rd round of the national professional championship “INWI” for football.

And after they finished the first half, defeated by a clean goal, Wydad Athletic managed to settle the match in their favor in the second half, and ended the match with two goals to one.

The two goals of Wydad Athletic Club were scored by Poly Sambo (68th and 76th minute), while the goal of the Turukian Union was Tawfiq bin Al-Tayeb (38th minute).

After this result, the Red Castle team rose to first place temporarily with 49 points, while the Toroki team remained in seventh place with 30 points.

