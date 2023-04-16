Home » Premium users are now offered better video quality
YouTube videos will be played back in better quality in the future. However, only users of a paid premium membership benefit from this.

Image: Canva

YouTube Premium has several advantages to offer. Among other things, ad-free use of the video platform and access to the entire music catalogue. Now another feature is added. Anyone who pays around 12 euros a month will also benefit from better video quality in the future.

YouTube raises the bit rate for premium users. In order to keep data traffic as low as possible, it is usually strictly limited on YouTube. In practice, a higher bitrate can result in prettier images. “This improved 1080p quality setting ensures a particularly sharp and clear display, especially in videos with a lot of detail and movement. Whether you’re an avid sports fan or watching the latest gaming videos, this new feature offers our members even better picture quality!” reads the announcement.

Bild: YouTube (Screenshot)

The higher bit rate should only apply to videos with Full HD quality. The whole thing is then marked as “1080p Premium” in the selection menu. The usual Full HD resolution remains as an additional option. The feature will first be rolled out for all iOS devices, before Android devices and the browser version will follow at a later date. However, YouTube has not yet revealed exactly when that will be.

What: YouTube

See also  Google Pixel 7a starts teasing on Amazon: "Then I think it'll be shown!" - Mobile News

