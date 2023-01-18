[Lyric Poetry Open]Kerberos
The official said that the full version of the MV (with lyrics) of “Ⅳ. THE THUNDER” sung by Kerberos (Saito Shuxia) has been published on the YouTube channel. Players can open the subtitles to enjoy the full version of the MV of “Ⅳ. THE THUNDER” .
Thunder and lightning–
Only a little courage is left in my hand.
New Witch Appears
[Thunder Witch]Kerberos PICK UP summoning and “Kerberos Commemorative Quest” will be available during the following period.
▼Open period
-
2023/1/17 15:30 ~ 2023/1/31 13:29 (UTC+8)
※Please refer to the in-game announcement for details.
【Character Introduction】Cerberus
The girl who likes to be coquettish always wags her tail and walks up and down.
I like my elder sister Fenrir the most, and I never want to leave her side.
However, my sister disappeared due to an accident.
Kerberos, who blamed herself for this, could no longer restrain the power in her body──
-
CV: Saito Shuxia
-
Song by: Kerberos (Saito Shuxia)