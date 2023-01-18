Bank of Innovation’s smartphone game “Memento Mori (メメントモリ)” (iOS / Android) announced that[Thunder Witch]Kerberos PICK UP summoning and “Kerberos commemorative mission” will be held on January 1, 2023 Open from 17 15:30 ~ 2023/1/31 13:29 (UTC+8).

[Lyric Poetry Open]Kerberos

The official said that the full version of the MV (with lyrics) of “Ⅳ. THE THUNDER” sung by Kerberos (Saito Shuxia) has been published on the YouTube channel. Players can open the subtitles to enjoy the full version of the MV of “Ⅳ. THE THUNDER” .

Thunder and lightning–

Only a little courage is left in my hand.

New Witch Appears

[Thunder Witch]Kerberos PICK UP summoning and “Kerberos Commemorative Quest” will be available during the following period. ▼Open period 2023/1/17 15:30 ~ 2023/1/31 13:29 (UTC+8) ※Please refer to the in-game announcement for details.