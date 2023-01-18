The famous actress and icon of Italian cinema passed away today 16 January. All in all, unexpected news arrived, despite the fact that the Italian diva is no longer young.

Gina Lollobrigida was in fact 95 years old and suffered from the typical ailments of age.

Bersagliera’s last few months have certainly not been easy, between physical problems and legal battles that led her to release, at the age of 95, a statement live on Domenica In last November in which she stated “I have the right to die in peace”.

But what were Lollobrigida’s health conditions? Did you suffer from any disease that led to your death?

How was Gina Lollogibrigida’s state of health, did she have any illnesses?

The last months of the life of the famous actress were decidedly troubled. Last September she had undergone surgery for a fractured femur, a hospitalization which however had not aroused particular concern on the part of the medical staff. Among other things, the episode occurred in conjunction with her candidacy in Latina for the single-member constituency of the Senate.

The actress had previously been hospitalized four years ago, again due to a domestic accident, which also resolved itself in hospitalization for a few days. Still, however, in November last year, the actress had appeared quite tried, also in relation to the ongoing legal battle between her and her son.

Read also: Who was Gina Lollobrigida: De Sica’s Bersagliera and Comencini’s Blue Fairy

The psychological health of the actress, between legal battles and psychiatric reports

At the center of the legal case, the request for a support administrator for the mother by the son in order to protect her assets. This legal battle has always been denied by the son but confirmed by Lollobrigida’s lawyer and actress herself.

And, also last year, Lollobrigida underwent a psychiatric report, and it was on that occasion that her son Andrea’s lawyers spoke about the actress’s health conditions, commenting on them with these words:

“ascertained both in criminal and civil proceedings, by primary experts of forensic psychiatry through non-partisan appraisals, but requested and supervised by impartial judges, following all the rules of science and the contradictory” with an “agreed and unequivocal” outcome that aroused “great concern and regret for the condition of the lady”

The first, and at the moment the only one to speak, was the actress’s lawyer, Filippo Meschini who commented on the actress’s disappearance as follows:

“Although his health conditions were no longer so brilliant, his altruism was always present, even towards me and my family”

There have not yet been any official statements on the part of the family regarding the causes of the death of the beloved Lollo. But, from what emerged it would seem that the causes of death were natural and due to the advanced age of the actress rather than to any disease.

Read also: Who was Gina Lollobrigida: De Sica’s Bersagliera and Comencini’s Blue Fairy