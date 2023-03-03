Which is one of the longest-lived and most emblematic live music concert halls in Barcelona, Sidecar, is celebrating. The next 24, 25 and 26 March it will celebrate its fortieth anniversary with forty hours of special activities and luxury guests.

Sidecar will carry out this celebration at the end of the month, exactly the March 24, 25 and 26with a very articulate premise: “40 years, 40 hours of music and activities”. In other words, to celebrate this anniversary, Sidecar, the room with the longest continuous programming in Barcelona, ​​presents a proposal that reflects the great diversity of activities that it has hosted over the years. Following this theme, the party is called “40 Hour Party People”.

The room began to be from its beginnings an essential reference of the Barcelona cultural scene of the early eighties; it knew how to stay at the forefront by incorporating the best of the new trends that emerged in the nineties, it embraced the eclecticism of the turn of the century and reaches 2022 perfectly adapted to the versatile and groundbreaking spirit of recent generations. On its stage they have passed since, to give some examples, The National, Iron & Wine, At The Drive-In or the very New York Dolls even most of the independent scene in our country. One that has never played there is the Valencian group The Red Roombut that is going to be solved on this same anniversary.

The schedule will be as follows:

Friday 24.03 (14h) Opening

Friday 24.03 (17h) The exhibition and the mural of the illustrator will be inaugurated Cristina Daura

Friday 24.03 (7pm) Talk about the independent music scene “Where do we come from?” with Gerard Quintana (Goat Soup), Santi Balmes (Love Of Lesbian) y Ramon Rodriguez (The New Raemon, Madee)moderated by mid talks.

Friday 24.03 (21h) Concert by the young Catalan artist The mush

Friday 24.03 DJ sets from Cutmaker, Clara Rigby, Albertcode y Carol

Saturday 25.03 Musical breakfast: Gabriela & Julio Lobos

Saturday 25.03 Live podcast: Sorry so young

Saturday 25.03 Recording of a live program: today it’s time from Radio 3 to the Sidecar

Saturday 25.03 (12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Presentation of the book “This is not the Sidecar book”written by Roberto Tierzowner of the room, and published by the publisher 66RPM.

Saturday 25.03 (4:30 p.m.) Concerts for children: Rock y Chocolatewith Escola de Rock and the collaboration of neighborhood associations.

Saturday 25.03 Talk about the independent music scene “Where are we going?” with Alizzz, Mushkaa y Iago (Women).

Saturday 25.03 (21h) Concert by The Red Room

Saturday 25.03 DJ Sets from Donovan, Clara Rigby, Moonraker y Nacho Ruiz

The activities are free, except the concerts of The Red Room (tickets here) y The mush (tickets here).