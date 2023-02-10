A spokesman for the German company Siemens AG denied signing a statement by boycott Of Israel in 2018 to get a contract from the Turkish railwaysreported by a broadcaster’s service SWR of which as well ilfattoquotidiano.it has reported. Siemens would only provide “one positive list legally admitted origin of the parts”, excluding the use of parts manufactured in Israel. However, the group, the spokesman reiterated, has been active for about 60 years and is deeply rooted in Israel in different sectors. The denial was promptly taken up byHandesblatt and several other newspapers.

Throwing water on the fire, as expected, the issue did not have a strong echo in the general meeting of shareholders of the German company on Thursday, even if after the piece of the SWR the stock has undergone a slight downturn. Siemens Mobility it indeed has good results, as well as the sectors Smart Infrastructure e Digital. The branches, on the other hand, are problematic Siemens Healthlineers e Siemens Energy, in which the German firm effectively has 75 and 35 percent stakes, respectively. Healthcare is part of Siemens’ original core, but it is a rapidly restructuring sector and there is speculation that the company is looking for a strong partner to reduce its holding. Even more likely the disengagement of Siemens in the energy sector; especially the subsidiary Siemens Gamesa in the wind branch it is at a loss and in Spain was withdrawn from the stock market. In any case, the general meeting is held electronically, Siemens has built a studio in the headquarters of Wittelsbacher Platzin addition to reducing costs, it preserves management from protest demonstrations outside theOlympia Hall.

The same SWR, meanwhile, modified its service, not renouncing to specify that Siemens had initially refused to take a stand. The company, explains the issuer, “places weight on the clarification that the joint venture of Siemens AG e Siemens AS Turkey it was made for tax purposes only and not to circumvent or hide anything”. However, the issuer insists at the same time that it has internal reports of the company related to the request for signing the boycott, and that on page 69 of a confidential presentation appear three different strategies to reduce their impact. Specifically mentioning among these also the use of a list of admitted countries of origin; as well as the signing of the contract on behalf of a common draft of Turkish law. With the reaction in which she claims to have signed only “a legitimate positive list” which commits her to assemble only parts that do not come from Israel and confirming the joint venture between Siemens AG e Siemens AS Turkeythe company of Munichin fact, while reducing its scope, confirms the foundation of research by SWR.

The president of the Digthe association Germany-Israel Volker Beck urged the Ministry of Economy to strengthen foreign trade legislation which prohibits boycott commitments other than those dictated by Security Council dell’Himdal EU Council or by the Federal Republic of Germany itself, so that it is less circumventable. Indeed, Beck had announced the presentation of a complaint so that the conduct of Siemens, even if not directly punishable, is legally evaluated. Ilfattoquotidiano.it he asked the Dig if it had implemented it or if it considered the company’s clarifications sufficient, but did not receive an answer.

Despite the normalization of diplomatic relations with Jerusalemon the other hand, contractual clauses boycotting Israel remain standard in Arab states, he recalls SWR quoting from Siemens internal analysis. After more than a decade of cooling political relations, Ankara’s hospitality to a representation of Hamas he did not even interfere, a year ago, in the new exchange of ambassadors between Israel and Turkey as well.