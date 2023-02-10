Inter: goodbye Correa and Acerbi…

L’Inter and Simone Inzaghi still enjoying the last victory in the derby of Milano and prepares for the next engagement. In the meantime, on the upper floors we reflect and calculator in hand, we do the accounts to make ends meet and try to save where possible and invest again, in view of the next shopping campaign. The permanence of Unripe it is possible even if not obvious, the defender has convinced the coach game after game, but it will be appropriate to understand the intentions of the management in the coming season.

Correa instead it ended up on the list of transfers for some time now. The love that never blossomed between the former Lazio player and the loyal Nerazzurri fans would lead to letting him go, but even in this situation theInter he will not have an easy task and will have to carefully evaluate what to do. It’s also time for the Milanese club to take a look between the posts with the farewell of Handanovic ever closer. The Napoli it’s too far, there Italian Cup within reach and the Champions League it’s unpredictable, the most important period of the Inter season begins between the present and the future, always with a watchful eye on the market.

Juve. De Paul dream

The break betweenAtletico Madrid e Rodrigo DePaul could bring the player back former Udinese still in A league. On the World Champion Argentina there are several clubs in the Italian top flight, including the Fiorentina which could take advantage of the interest of theAtlético per Sofyan Amrabat e make some kind of exchange.

But anyone who observes everything with a certain interest is there Juventus to which serves as bread a player just like By Paulthe Old lady travel with the lights off without arousing suspicion so as not to go out into the sunlight too early. The bianconeri must first reduce the squad in that department of the field, with Pogba who appears to be the first suspect to leave Torino. By Paul it remains, at least for the moment, an idea and a dream to be cultivated but which could soon turn into reality.

Almost Giroud, Leao uncertain and Rebic goodbye

Il Milan returns to the field against the Torino with the awareness of having a Ibrahimovic more you can count on. The Swede takes charge and tries to return as leader of a team that really needs a shake-up. The golden age of the Rossoneri attack led by Giroud it seems like a memory from other times, but the renewal with French shouldn’t be a big problem, between the request and the offer they dance around 300 thousand euros.

Lion instead it is not known whether it will remain at the court of Stefano Pioli or will accept the blandishments of foreign clubs with PSG e Chelsea who have done their homework studying the situation closely. Portuguese could wave without a qualifier in Champions Leaguethe vultures are ready to party and snatch the attacker at the Milanto the tune of millions. Rebic is the third wheel, but the always silent and diligent Croatian would not oppose a sale, the scarce playing time and the recent physical problems testify how the love story between the player and the Milan has now reached the end credits.