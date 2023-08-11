Silvana went to Baba Vanga | Fun

The famous prophetess did not even want to look at the legendary Silvana Armenulić when she came to visit her

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/srbabeg/NBC

The legendary singer, who died in a traffic accident on October 10, 1976 on the Belgrade-Nis highway, near Kolari, just three months before the tragedy, was in Bulgaria, visiting Baba Vanga.



See description

COME IN 3 MONTHS… ACTUALLY, YOU WON’T BE ABLE TO COME: Baba Vanga didn’t want to talk to Silvana – she stopped at the door

Hide description

Source: Printskrin, Youtube/No. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Printskrin, Youtube/No. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Printskrin, Youtube/No. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Printskrin, Youtube/No. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Printskrin, Youtube/No. picture: 5 5 / 5

Silvana had a scheduled performance in Bulgaria, and she used her guest appearance in this country to visit the famous prophetess Vanga. The meeting, as it was said, was very painful, and the prophetess remained silent for a long time before she addressed the chilling words to Silvana:

“I don’t want to talk to you. Not now. Go and come back in three months…”

When Silvana was already at the door, the prophetess added:

“Wait, you won’t actually be able to come… Go, go, if you can, come!” said Vanga, anticipating the tragedy that followed only three months after this meeting.

BONUS VIDEO:

05:17 HE WAS ABLE TO INSULT AND THEN CRY! You didn’t know these details about Tomi Zdravković! (KURIR TELEVISION) Source: Kurir Television

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Express)