The famous Partizan fan rejected all the attacks of the two legendary football players at the national team gathering.

Source: MN PRESS

Just a few days ago – April 5 – it has been three years since the death of Miša Tumbas, the legendary Partizan fan. The favorite character from the stands of all the fans of the black and whites was always with the team from Humska, whatever the sport was in question and whatever the situation in the table at that moment. This brought him cult status among Partizan fans, and photographer Miroslav Todorović remembered him with a great anecdote in Partizan’s podcast.

It was a long time ago – while Siniša Mihajlović and Dejan Savićević were the national team members of that country. The two had a plan to “buy” Misha and convince him to support Red Star, but the legendary Tumbas did not give in. He managed to fend off all the “attacks” of the two cult footballers, and the former Zvezda aces were not helped in the negotiations by the German stamps they wanted to finish the job.

“At that time, the powerful representative of Yugoslavia gathered, there were the stars of that time: Mijatović, Kralj, Savićević, Mihajlović, Jokanović. Miša appeared out of nowhere, with his partisans. However, Savićević and, unfortunately, the late Mihajlović approached him and offered him foreign currency , which he loved the most. And Siniša offers him a hundred marks to support Zvezda. ‘No, I won’t,’ says Misha. Savićević adds another hundred, two hundred. So there was bidding, three hundred… ‘No, no, no’, Misha, of course, never agreed to shout against Partizan. They incited him, but our Miša did not give up and remained loyal to Partizan,” said Todorović.

Famous black and white photographer. Source: Youtube/FK Partizan Belgrade

During decades and decades of cheering for Partizan, Tumbas gained incredible popularity among fans. He loved meeting famous athletes who wore black and white jerseys, they often helped him financially, and numerous souvenirs such as jerseys or other parts of equipment ended up in his hands.

How much the fans loved him is shown by the work action during which his house in Barič was fixed. Football club Partizan covered the expenses of Misha’s funeral.

