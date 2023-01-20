The pope has approved a decree recognizing the heroic virtues of the six faithful servants and handmaidens of God. The new venerables came from Italy and Spain and among them were a lay woman, a nun and four priests.

(Vatican News Network)On January 19, Pope Francis received Cardinal Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for Canonization. During this audience, the Pope authorized the Congregation to issue a decree recognizing the heroic virtues of four priests and two women, declaring them honorable. These new venerables were Italians and Spaniards.

Among the new venerables is an Italian layman, Bertilla Antoniazzi, Handmaid of God. She was born on November 10, 1944 in San Pietro Musolino, Italy and died on October 22, 1964 in Vicenza, Italy. At the age of 9, she was admitted to Venice Hospital with severe breathing difficulties caused by rheumatic endocarditis, which kept her at home.

Antonia Aceh was deeply spiritual and understood that her mission was to comfort the afflicted and to bring sinners and souls closer to God through the devotion of her life and sickness. She never closes herself. She developed friendly relationships with doctors and nurses, and wrote frequently with other patients. Antonia Aceh trusted God completely, prayed often and never complained, not even when she was battling illness in the last two years of her life. When she went on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in 1963, she begged Our Lady not for healing but for holiness.

In addition to Antoniaceh, the handmaid of God, the other five honorable ones are:

Miguel Costa y Llobera, Servant of God, chant priest of Mallorca Cathedral; born March 10, 1854 in Pollensa, Spain, and died October 16, 1922, in Mallorca, Spain.

Gaetano Francesco Mauro, diocesan priest, rural catechist, founder of the Congregation of Zealous Workers; born April 13, 1888 in Lolliano, Italy; December 31, 1969 in Monta, Italy Porto Fugo rests in the arms of God.

Giovanni Barra, a faithful servant of God, a parish priest; born in Riva, Pinerolo, Italy on January 13, 1914, and called by the Lord in Turin, Italy on January 28, 1975.

Vicente López de Uralde Lazcano, Servant of God, Marian Priest; born January 22, 1894 in Vitoria, Spain, died September 15, 1990, in Cadiz, Spain.

Handmaiden of God Maria Margherita Diomira del Verbo Incarnato incarnate, conceived as Sisters of the Congregation of the Good Shepherd; born April 26, 1651 in Firenzuola, Italy, Died December 17, 1677 in Florence, Italy.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn