[VoiceofHopeJanuary192023](comprehensive report by our reporter Liu Fangli)On January 19, one of the biggest competitive events in sports took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the help of Paris Saint-Germain’s friendly match with the Saudi All-Stars, Messi and Ronaldo staged the top football confrontation. This event has been affectionately called the “Football Spring Festival Gala” by Chinese fans.

As part of the 2023 tour, Qatar-funded Paris Saint-Germain will take on a team made up of players from two of the Saudi League’s elite teams, Riyadh Victory Al Nassr and Riyadh Crescent Al Hilal, with Ronaldo in attendance.

Prior to this, the last contest between the two took place on December 8, 2020. In the last game of the Champions League group stage, Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0. In this regard, some mainland fans posted that watching the football league for 20 years, the duel between these two players constituted their youth.

He believes that this may be the last head-to-head confrontation between Ronaldo and Ronaldo when he arrives in the Saudi professional league when he will be 38 years old. In this friendly match, the two teams are full of polo stars, so almost all fans are very concerned about this event.

At the same time, this game is also Ronaldo’s first appearance since leaving Manchester United in November last year. The superstar has more than 530 million Instagram fans worldwide. As the captain of Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has not played any other games after narrow defeat in the top 8 of the World Cup. His latest movements have attracted the urgent attention of fans.

Prior to this, the video of Ronaldo joining the Victory Welcome Ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was broadcast on 40 international channels and the Internet, and received 3 billion views, reflecting the considerable influence of this world superstar.

The game ended in a fierce 5-4 situation, and Paris won the friendly match with 1 goal. Messi scored the first goal, Ronaldo scored twice to complete the first round of the Saudi Arabia match, the fight was fierce in the middle of the schedule, Paris sent off one person with a red card, and Ronaldo suffered a face for fighting for the top in front of the goal. The all-star lineups of both sides come and go.

Some netizens commented on this, the World Cup is not as complete as today, and this round of “Football Spring Festival Gala” is very exciting.

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

