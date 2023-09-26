Six people were injured video Tuzla driving | Info

The video of arrogant driving in Bosnia and Herzegovina upset the public, because the young man who was driving filmed live how he caused an accident in which six people were injured.

Source: instagram/screenshot/crnahronikabih

A serious accident occurred on 18th Croatian Brigade Street in Tuzla on September 20. Smajl Mehmedović, who was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, went wild on the streets, ran through red lights and drove more than 155 km/h, Crna-hronika BiH writes. The Crna-hronika portal published a disturbing video of the terrifying drive that preceded this accident, and the moment of the accident was also recorded.

The man who was driving was recording video all the time and streaming it live on the social network Instagram. “All the time he was recording a video and streaming it live on the social network Instagram. While seriously injuring six people, two of whom ended up on ventilators, arrogant Mehmedović managed to delete all profiles on social networks so that his photo would not reach the public. Rumor has it that he has strong political and police connections in the Tuzla Canton, the CK states, as reported by Slobodna Dalmacija.

