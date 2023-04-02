*this article is SPOILER-FREE*

The upcoming release of the highly anticipated third season of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has made the hype of the fans skyrocket and the Demon Slayer mania is raging on all fronts.

Browsing the web, I came across this crazy collection of the Skechers brand entirely dedicated to one of the most successful anime of recent years: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

On the brand’s website, the collection is presented with this invitation:

“Join Uzui Tengen, Tomioka Giyu, Kocho Shinobu and Rengoku Kyojuro as the embark on a mission to destroy the demons in the Sketchers X Demon Slayers collection.”

(“Join Uzui Tengen, Tomioka Giyu, Kocho Shinobu and Rengoku Kyojuro on a mission to slay demons in the Sketchers x Demon Slayers collection.”)

The sneakers in the collection are dedicated to the most beloved characters in the series including: the brothers Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, friends Zenitsu and Inosuke and 4 of the Pillars of the demon-slaying team.

Each model is easily traceable to the reference character, thanks to the colors and patterns that recall the textures of the kimonos worn by each character.

KAMADO TANJIRO he is the protagonist of the series. Son of a coal seller, during a short trip to the city in which he is forced to be absent, his family is entirely killed by a demon: his only survivor is his sister Nezukobut she was transformed into a demon. He is willing to do anything to make her human again. Thanks to his unshakable optimism and his willpower, after a backbreaking training by former pillar Urokodaki Sakonji, he becomes a strong swordsman and joins the Demon Slayer Squadas a user of water breathing.

The model was dedicated to him Stamina v2 where a green and black checkered pattern predominates, just like her kimono.

KAMADO NEZUKO is Tanjiro’s younger sister, and is also the sole survivor of the Kamado family massacre. Transformed into a demon by the assailant, she nevertheless manages to preserve her human memories and feelings of her, curbing her impulses and accompanying Tanjiro on her perilous journey. Initially feared by everyone, she manages to demonstrate that she can keep the demonic side of her in check, recovering energy from sleep and not from human blood as other demons do.

The model was also dedicated to her Stamina v2 where pink and red colors predominate and there is a white and red checkered motif that recalls the band that wears at the waist.

Agatsuma Zenitsu is a cowardly boy who was forced to join the Demon Slayer Squad to pay off his debts. Trained in lightning breathing, was only able to learn the first technique, and because of this he often belittles himself, despite his talent. He joins Tanjiro and Nezuko on a mission, and has been their inseparable companion ever since. His personality initially hinders him and he is only able to fight when he is unconscious or asleep. He has a keen sense of hearing which allows him to distinguish a person’s true character by the sound of their heartbeat and track down demons.

The model is dedicated to him Global joggers where the predominant colors are only yellow, brown and his characteristic white triangle motif which is shown on his kimono.

HASHIBIRA INOSUKE is a young boy who was raised by wild boars. Uknows a self-taught style called Breath of the Beast, along with two serrated swords. He is brash and prone to react violently. He is extremely muscular and robust, which contrasts with his face, which he usually hides under the mask of a boar’s head. When Inosuke first meets Tanjiro, he treats him like an enemy, but they quickly become friends as they fight together. He faced the admission test at the same time as Tanjiro and Zenitsu and was the first to pass it. Inosuke’s swords are gray-blue. He has a heightened sense of touch, being able to locate enemies by feeling vibrations in the air.

The model is also dedicated to him Global joggers where, however, the predominant colors are brown, gray and blue which recall the colors of the fur and of the two swords.

TOMIOKA GIYU it is the current Water Pillar and the first member of the Demon Slayer Squad that Tanjiro meets on his journey. He initially tries to kill Nezuko, but reconsiders after seeing her protect Tanjiro unaware of her during the battle between the two. He sends them to his mentor Urokodaki in the hope that Tanjiro can succeed him and possibly cure Nezuko. He has many doubts about his position as a Pillar, even though he is one of the strongest members of the organization.

The model was dedicated to him Stamina V3 where the colors that characterize her kimono predominate.

KOCHO SHINOBU it is the current Insect Pillar . She is quite cold and always has a smile on her face no matter what situation she is in. She likes to tease others, especially Giyu Tomioka, teasing him because nobody likes him. Behind her apparent glee, however, she hides a deep anger at all demons for taking the lives of many of her loved ones, including her older sister. Nezuko becomes an exception to her: Shinobu was initially of the idea of ​​killing her, but changes her mind after learning more about her.

The model was also dedicated to her Stamina V3 where pink, purple and the beautiful pink and blue motif that simulates the wings of a butterfly predominate.

RENGOKU KYOJURO it is the current Pillar of Flames after inheriting the title from his father Shinjuro. Externally he presents himself as eccentric and always cheerful, but he is pure of heart and honorable because from his mother he inherited the same moral strength and rules as him, which provide the protection of the weakest as a top priority. He has been assigned to investigate the events of the Mugen train with Tanjiro and his friends.

The model was dedicated to him Sport D’Lites 4.0 where the predominant colors could only be red and yellow, which simulate the flames on her kimono.

UZUI RIGHT it is the current Pillar of Sound . Appeared for the first time together with the other Hashira (pillars), we will get to know him in more detail during the narrative arc of the pleasure district.

His weapon is a double katana shaped like a giant cleaver. He is married to three women, three kunoichi specializing in undercover missions.

The model is dedicated to him Global joggers where the predominant colors are only yellow, blue and its characteristic red pattern that it has on the eye.

Well, now that I have enticed you by presenting you with these beautiful models, let’s get to the sore point.

This collection, at the moment, is a Malaysian exclusive so it probably won’t arrive in Europe (as has already happened for other models dedicated to other animated series).

So at the moment we just have to settle for consulting the site (https://www.skechers.com.my/collections/demon-slayer) where everything is already practically sold out, hoping that they will decide to get them here too for the joy of all Demon Slayers fans.

