Slađa and Zola in the show Narod pita | Entertainment

Slađana Lazić was a guest on the show “Narod pita”, where Lazar Čolić Zola reproached her for taking pictures with Radomir Marinković Taki.

Source: Zadruga official

Before Zola came to the show, followers sent him a photo showing Slađa sitting on the lap of Maja Marinković’s father Radomir Marinković Taki, which bothered him.

“You’ve never sat with me like that, isn’t it nice that he’s holding your thigh,” asked Zola, to which Slađa revealed that they met in a hair salon and that Maja Marinković was also present there. Then she also sat on Zola’s lap.

Source: Zadruga official

Sladja, who also wore a dress to the show that revealed more than it covered, as well as in the Cooperative finale, looked at the monitor throughout the show to see that her underwear was not visible.

Watch the clip:


Zola is also sweeter in Narod pieta
Source: YouTube/ Zadruga Official

But also how she looked in the final:

